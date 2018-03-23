Israeli teen arrested after urinating on steps of Auschwitz memorial: report

A young Israeli man was reportedly arrested Wednesday after a tour guide caught him urinating at a memorial to the victims of a Nazi death camp in Poland.

The man, identified only as 19-year-old Zeev K., was caught peeing on the steps at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the New York Daily News reported, citing local Polish media.

Polish authorities said the man admitted to the act and he was released. The man was fined $1,500, according to the Daily News.

Authorities did not give a motive.

Pawel Sawicki, a spokesman for the memorial, told Gazeta Krakowska that he couldn’t remember a similar incident taking place.

A group of anti-war activists last year slaughtered a sheep, stripped naked and chained themselves to the gate of the memorial, according to Haaretz. The group reportedly received a prison sentence for the act.