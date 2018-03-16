Nepal plane crash survivor says don't drink, sleep on flight

next

prev

A Nepali travel agent who survived a plane crash earlier this week says passengers should not drink during flights and refrain from sleeping during landing and takeoff.

Dayaram Tamrakar said Friday from his hospital bed that he was able to get up from his seat, break down the emergency door and help other passengers because he was alert.

Tamrakar was among the 22 of the 71 people who survived Monday's Dhaka-Kathmandu plane crash.

He was among the group of men who broke the emergency door survivors then used to escape before the plane was engulfed by fire.

The Dhaka-based US-Bangla Airways flight was carrying 67 passengers and four crew members.