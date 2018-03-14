Nepal plane crash survivors say it's a miracle they're alive

next

Survivors of a plane crash at Nepal's main airport this week say it's a miracle they survived an accident that killed 49 of the 71 people on board.

Shorna Huggain of Bangladesh, who was a passenger on the US-Bangla Airlines flight when it crashed Monday while attempting to land at Kathmandu's airport, said from her hospital bed Wednesday that she thought she was going to die.

Another passenger, Nepalese travel entrepreneur Keshav Pandey, said it was miracle that he survived with only injuries.

Both recalled the flight being mostly smooth all the way from Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, to Kathmandu, but said that before the crash, the aircraft violently shook, tilting toward the left and hitting the ground with a huge sound.