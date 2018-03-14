Cardinal's alleged victims end testimony in Australia court

The alleged victims of the most senior Vatican official ever charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis have finished giving testimony to an Australian court.

Australian Cardinal George Pell began a hearing in the Melbourne Magistrate Court last week to determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to put him on trial.

The courtroom was closed to the public and media soon after the hearing started on March 5 while alleged victims testified. The court reopened to the public on Wednesday afternoon after the final alleged victim gave evidence.

Pope Francis' former finance minister was charged last June with sexually abusing multiple people in his Australian home state of Victoria. The details of the allegations against the cardinal have yet to be released to the public.