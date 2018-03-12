Congo's opposition seeks to unite at meeting in South Africa

Congo's top opposition leader and other figures opposed to longtime President Joseph Kabila are meeting in South Africa to build a coalition ahead of long-delayed elections in the turbulent, resource-rich country.

Delegates gathering at a resort hotel near Johannesburg said Monday that they would work together to elect Moise Katumbi, who fled Congo in 2016 amid legal troubles that he said were fabricated to stop him from challenging Kabila.

Opposition activist Germain Kabemba said the aim of the meeting is to "fight against those who want to maintain power" and to "accelerate the process of democracy" in Congo.

Last week, the U.N. Security Council condemned violence during nationwide protests in Congo in February against Kabila's extended rule and urged all parties to ensure that a presidential election occurs Dec. 23.