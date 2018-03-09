China builds ambitiously in Africa, and US sounds the alarm

The United States is sounding the alarm that the Chinese money flooding Africa comes with major strings attached.

The warnings carry distinct neocolonial undertones. The U.S. says with Beijing's astonishing investments in ports, roads and railways come dependency, exploitation of local resources and intrusion on nations' sovereignty.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is visiting several heavily indebted African countries this week, including Ethiopia, Djibouti (jih-BOO'-tee) and Kenya. He says the U.S. isn't trying to prevent Chinese investments in Africa. But he says African nations must "carefully consider the terms."

The U.S. says those terms lead to deals in which Chinese workers get the construction jobs, bribes are tolerated and countries risk perilous default.

China denies its investments in Africa are exploitive. It says the projects are transparent and mutually beneficial.