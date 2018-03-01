French lawmakers want 90-euro fines for sexist catcalls

A group of French lawmakers wants a fine of at least 90 euros ($110) for people caught making sexist catcalls as President Emmanuel Macron's government prepares a sweeping new law targeting sexual violence and harassment.

The five lawmakers submitted proposals to the government Wednesday that included a fine for "comments, behavior or pressure of a sexist or sexual character" that is degrading, humiliating, intimidating, hostile or offensive. Details of how it would be enforced are unclear.

The state secretary for women's rights, Marlene Schiappa, suggested such a fine last year. She is among government members preparing the sexual violence and harassment bill, to be finalized later this month.

Macron's centrist party on Thursday will give the government the results of a nationwide survey seeking proposals from the public on ways to fight sexism.