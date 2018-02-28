Expand / Collapse search
German military refuels Iranian FM's plane in Munich

Associated Press

BERLIN –  The German Defense Ministry says the military was called in to refuel the Iranian foreign minister's plane in Munich, after airport workers refused to do it for fear of running afoul of sanctions on Iran.

The Defense Ministry on Wednesday confirmed a report in German media that the Bundeswehr military was called in to refuel Mohammad Javad Zarif's plane so that he could return home from the Munich Security Conference.

The ministry says "the Bundeswehr provided assistance at Munich airport on Feb. 18."