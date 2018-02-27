Thai PM affirms elections to be held by next February

The prime minister of Thailand's military government, which took power in a coup in 2014, says the country will have elections by February next year, though he suggested the date remains conditional on the political situation remaining calm.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha mentioned the election date to reporters Tuesday. It is not the first time his government has set a date for polls, though such plans have been postponed time and again. Critics suggest it is clinging to power until it can ensure a victory by parties it favors.

The most recent date that had been suggested for the elections was November this year, but in January the timetable for preparations was altered to allow another 90 days for the process.