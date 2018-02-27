Brazilian arms dealer indicted in the US for illegal exports

next

One of Brazil's top arms dealers has been charged in the United States with illegally exporting firearms, accessories and ammunition.

The decision by a court in Miami on Tuesday follows an investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and other agencies.

Frederik Barbieri, 36, was arrested at his home in Florida on Saturday after police seized about 60 rifles that the Brazilian had sent to Rio de Janeiro's international airport in May. The weapons were to be used by drug traffickers in Brazilian slums.

The scheme led by Barbieri lasted from May 2013 to June 2017.

Barbieri also has U.S. citizenship. Brazilian police say he has been living in Florida since 2010.

Brazil's Justice Ministry said in a statement that it has requested Barbieri's extradition.