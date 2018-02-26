EU mulls Cambodia sanctions over erosion of democracy

next

The European Union is weighing whether to impose sanctions on senior officials in Cambodia over the erosion of democracy and a crackdown on the opposition and media there.

EU foreign ministers on Monday urged Cambodia "to restore democracy and the government to engage in a constructive dialogue with the elected opposition."

They said they "may consider specific targeted measures if the situation does not improve."

The ruling party of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has been in power for three decades, claimed a sweeping victory in Senate elections on Sunday. It assured the win by eliminating any serious opposition from the contest.

The poll was seen as a foretaste of a scheduled July general election for the National Assembly that is expected to affirm Hun Sen's rule.