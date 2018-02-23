Palestinian president says he is in good health after tests

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he has undergone medical tests while in the United States and that he is in good health.

Speaking on Palestine TV late Thursday night Abbas said "it was a good opportunity to be here to do some medical tests."

He says: "thank God all the results are positive and reassuring." He did not elaborate.

Abbas was in the U.S. where he spoke at the United Nations Security Council. The 82-year-old is a heavy smoker and appeared tired during his speech and breathed slowly

Abbas was supposed to travel from the U.S. to Venezuela. He is expected back in Ramallah on Saturday.

An Abbas aide speaking anonymously in line with protocol said Abbas had been treated in a hospital in Baltimore. He called the tests "routine."