Modi hugs Trudeau, amid Indo-Canada invitation embarrassment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau with a hug, a day after embarrassed Canadian diplomats had to rescind a party invitation for a man convicted of attempting to kill an Indian politician during a visit to Canada in the 1980s.

Jaspal Atwal, a former member of a banned Sikh separatist group, had been invited to a Thursday evening party for Trudeau at Canada's High Commission in New Delhi.

Canada quickly withdrew the invitation once it was discovered, with Trudeau telling reporters: "The individual in question never should have received an invitation."

Trudeau, who is in India an eight-day visit, met Modi on Friday. Canada's Sikh population includes some who support a breakaway Sikh state inside India.