Online dating couple jailed in UK for IS-inspired bomb plot

A man and woman who met on a Muslim dating website have been handed prison sentences for plotting an Islamic State-inspired bomb attack in Britain.

Prosecutors say Munir Mohammed, an asylum-seeker from Sudan, and London pharmacist Rowaida El-Hassan met on SingleMuslim.com and bonded over their shared extremist views.

Last month, a jury at London's Central Criminal Court found them guilty of preparing terrorist acts.

On Thursday, judge Michael Topolski sentenced 37-year-old Mohammed to life with no chance of parole for 14 years. El-Hassan, who is 32, was jailed for 12 years, plus five years on probation.

The judge said Mohammed had decided to make an explosive device — either "an ordinary bomb" or one containing the poison ricin. He said El-Hassan had a "consistent and sustained" commitment to the plot.