Macedonia replaces road signs in goodwill gesture to Greece

Macedonian authorities have begun replacing road signs on the country's main highway named by the previous government after the ancient warrior king Alexander the Great, in a goodwill gesture toward neighboring Greece.

Gajur Kadriu, head of Macedonia's road maintenance company, said the first of 25 road signs was removed Wednesday.

The government decided recently to rename the country's main airport, which also carried Alexander's name, as Skopje International Airport. The main highway will be named Prijatelstvo, meaning friendship.

Macedonia and Greece have been at odds for a quarter-century over the name Macedonia, but are intensifying negotiations to resolve the issue. Greece argues the name implies territorial claims on its own province of Macedonia, and is angered by what it sees as the usurpation of ancient Greek history.