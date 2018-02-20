Egypt adds detained Islamist politician to terror list

An Egyptian court has added a detained Islamist politician to a list of wanted "terrorists" over his alleged links to the country's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

The South Cairo Criminal Court added Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh, 66, and 15 others to the list, which includes deposed President Mohamed Morsi, the Brotherhood's spiritual guide, Mohammed Badie, and other group leaders.

Abul Fetouh was a longtime Brotherhood member, but quit the group in 2011 to run for president in the 2012 election won by Morsi.

Abul Fetouh was arrested earlier this month, shortly after his return from a trip to London.