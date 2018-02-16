Iran president slams US recognition of Jerusalem as capital

Iran's president has strongly criticized the Trump administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and urged Muslims to support the Palestinian cause.

Hassan Rouhani also lashed out at the United States for imposing a ban on travelers from six largely Muslim countries. He was addressing a congregation after Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad during his three-day visit to India.

Rouhani called for unity between the Sunni and Shia sects of Islam. He said the Shias, Sunnis and people of other ethnicities coexisted peacefully in Iraq and Syria for centuries until the West created discord there.

Rouhani said India and Iran were the cradles of the great Asian civilization. He is to meet on Saturday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.