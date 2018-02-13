Pakistan's army chief joins conference in Afghan capital

The Afghan capital is hosting military chiefs from several neighboring countries, including Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, for a conference to plot a course on how to deal with escalating terrorism in the region.

The army chiefs will also look at the region's burgeoning narcotics trade as Afghanistan hits record levels of poppy production. Afghanistan is the world's largest producers of opium, the raw material used to make heroin.

Tuesday's meeting in Kabul will also include U.S. and NATO representatives.

Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Daulat Waziri says military chiefs from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are also attending the conference.

Bajwa's presence is particularly significant as both Afghan and U.S. officials ratchet up pressure on Pakistan to close Taliban sanctuaries on its soil. Islamabad denies charges that it harbors militants.