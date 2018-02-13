City airport open after World War II-era bomb removed

London's City Airport will open as usual after experts removed an unexploded World War II-era bomb from the nearby River Thames.

Flights in and out the airport were canceled Monday after the 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) ordnance was found at King George V Dock in east London.

The Metropolitan Police service cleared an area within 700 feet (215 meters) of the bomb, including several residential streets, as officers worked with specialists from the Royal Navy to remove the device.

Robert Sinclair, the airport's chief executive, said Tuesday the evacuation zone has now been lifted and the airport will operate as normal.

London City, the smallest of London's international airports, is located in east London's docklands, an area that was heavily bombed by Nazi Germany during World War II.