Emergency teams search for victims of Russian plane crash

Emergency teams are combing snowy fields outside Moscow for debris of a Russian airliner that crashed and the remains of the 71 people who died.

The An-148 twin-engine regional jet bound for Orsk in the southern Urals went down minutes after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport Sunday. All 65 passengers and 6 crew on board were killed.

Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said Monday the search for victims' remains will take a week. He said that the emergency teams already have found the plane's flight data recorder, which is crucial for determining the crash's cause.

Investigators quickly ruled out a terror attack, but will not speculate on possible reasons for the crash.

The plane was operated by Saratov Airlines, which said the plane had undergone all the necessary checks.