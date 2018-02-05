Paris attacks suspect in Brussels for trial

next

The only surviving member of the Islamic State cell that attacked Paris in November 2015 is appearing in public for the first time since his arrest nearly two years ago.

Salah Abdeslam goes on trial Monday in his hometown of Brussels for the shooting that led to his capture.

Security is high at the Brussels courthouse, with armed guards and multiple checkpoints leading to the courtroom where Abdeslam is to appear.

He has refused to speak to investigators in France. Days after his capture, extremists struck in Brussels. In all, 162 people died in the two attacks.