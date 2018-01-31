Magnitude-6.1 quake rattles Afghanistan and Pakistan

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a strong magnitude-6.1 earthquake has rattled Afghanistan and Pakistan, including the capital cities of both countries. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS on Wednesday reported the quake's center in northeast Afghanistan near the Pakistan border, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Jarm in the Hindu Kush region, with a depth of 191.2 kilometers (119 miles).

The temblor was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul and the Pakistan capital Islamabad and elsewhere in both countries.

TV footage showed Pakistanis fleeing their offices in panic.