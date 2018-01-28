Afghanistan military school under attack, reports say

Explosions and gunfire were heard at a military university in Afghanistan early Monday, as reports emerged that the school was under attack.

Marshal Fahim National Defense University “came under attack” in the country’s capital of Kabul, the BBC reported.

Mohammad Ehsan, of Kabul, told Reuters that he heard explosions starting around 5 a.m., and continued for at least an hour. He noted that smaller blasts could still be heard after, but at less frequent intervals.

Gunfire could be heard coming from the entrance to the academy, Afghan news station TOLOnews reported. Security has reportedly cut off access to roads surrounding the academy.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that an incident occurred within a military facility near the university, but couldn't say whether it was an attack by insurgents or a military issue at the school.

Further details about the number of attackers and possible victims were unclear. Both the Taliban and ISIS have launched several major attacks across Afghanistan in recent years.

The school is located on a 105-acre facility on the outskirts of Kabul.

TRUMP DECRIES 'MURDEROUS ATTACK' THAT LEFT SCORES DEAD AND INJURED IN KABUL

Monday's incident followed a suicide bombing on Saturday in Kabul, which killed at least 103 people, and a Jan. 20 attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, which left more than 20 people — including multiple American citizens — dead.

Fifteen soldiers training at the military school were killed in October when a suicide bomber driving a car filled with explosives rammed into a bus leaving the academy. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.