Indian police stop Hindu, Muslim rioting that killed 1

Indian police say they rushed security forces to a northern town where a clash between Hindu and Muslim groups left one person dead and three others injured during India's National Day celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh state police spokesman Rahul Srivastava says the two groups shot guns and attacked each other with rocks on Friday in Kasganj, a small town in the state.

Srivastava said police defused the situation and no fresh violence was reported on Saturday.

Muslims comprise nearly 14 percent of India's nearly 1.3 billion people. The two communities largely live peacefully, but simmering tensions lead to clashes at times.