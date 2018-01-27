14 killed in jihadist attack on army camp in northern Mali

Authorities in northern Mali say at least 14 people are dead after suspected jihadists attacked an army camp.

The attack Saturday morning occurred in the Timbuktu region near the village of Soumpi.

An official from a nearby community who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from jihadists confirms that 14 people were dead and 22 others wounded.

Malian army spokesman Col. Diarran Kone confirms the attack by armed men but says the military does not yet have a casualty toll.

Northern Mali was controlled by a number of jihadist groups until a French-led military operation five years ago. The extremists merely dispersed and have continued to regularly attack Malian military installations as well as U.N. peacekeepers.