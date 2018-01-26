Nepal mountaineering record keeper Hawley dies at age 94

Elizabeth Hawley, an American journalist who kept records of mountaineers on Nepal's highest peaks, has died. She was 94.

Hawley had been living in Nepal since 1960 and was the unofficial record keeper of mountaineering activities in the country, which has eight of the world's 14 highest peaks, including Mount Everest.

A doctor at the CIWEC Hospital and Travel Medicine Centre in Kathmandu, Prathiva Pandey, said she had been hospitalized for a week and died Friday because of complications from pneumonia.

Hawley maintained the "Himalayan Database," which is considered the unofficial record book for mountaineering. Nepal does not maintain complete records of mountaineering activities.