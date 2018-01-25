Ontario conservative leader resigns amid sex allegations

The conservative leader of Ontario's opposition party has resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct just months before an election.

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown announced in a statement early Thursday that he would leave after consulting with caucus, friends and family.

The move comes after almost his entire campaign team quit in protest after he earlier declined to quit. CTV News reported late Wednesday two women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Brown that date back to when he was a federal lawmaker.

The report said one of the women said she was still in high school when Brown allegedly asked her to perform oral sex on him.

Brown called an emotional late-night news conference earlier just minutes before the report aired.

Brown is denying the allegations.