Germany seeks more detail on what US wants on Iran nuke deal

The German government says it will seek more detail on what the U.S. wants regarding the nuclear deal with Iran after President Donald Trump demanded that European allies fix what he called "terrible flaws."

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, stressed Monday that Germany stands by the nuclear deal. He said that Germany will analyze the situation with its European partners.

Trump threatened Friday to pull the U.S. out of the nuclear deal in a few months' time. Iran has said it's not interested in any renegotiation.

German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said officials will sit down with the Americans and "see what goal and request exactly Mr. Trump's comments contain." She said that Trump's statement appeared to have been directed "first and foremost to his own Congress."