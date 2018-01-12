Vatican paper calls 's---hole' remarks 'harsh and offensive'

The Vatican and the White House are at odds again, this time over President Donald Trump’s reported use of vulgar language to refer to certain countries during immigration talks.

The Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, published a front-page article on Friday calling Trump’s reported comments “particularly harsh and offensive.”

Choosing to leave out the word “s---hole,” the paper said that the remarks immediately sparked “controversy and indignation.”

The alleged comments came during a DACA meeting on Thursday. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who was in the room with the president, told reporters that the comments were accurate.

“He said these hate-filled things, and he said them repeatedly,” Durbin said, calling the words “vile and racist.”

The Pope has criticized Trump in the past over his immigration policy.

During the 2016 campaign, Pope Francis said that a man with such views was “not Christian,” after being asked about Trump’s views on immigration and his plans to build a border wall, Reuters reported.

Trump fired back at a campaign event calling the Pope disgraceful.

“For a religious leader to question a person’s faith is disgraceful.”