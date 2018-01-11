Police hunt for jewels, thieves after Ritz robbery in Paris

next

Paris police are searching for at least two thieves suspected of stealing jewels potentially worth millions from the Ritz Hotel during a dramatic heist.

Workers cleaned up shattered glass Thursday morning and started to repair damage from the robbery in one of the world's most prestigious neighborhoods.

Three people were arrested after the heist on the chic Place Vendome in central Paris, but police said at least two others escaped after the Wednesday evening robbery.

French media have estimated the stolen merchandise as worth at least 4.5 million euros ($5.4 million).

Witness video shows what appear to be black-clad intruders entering an unmarked side door in a quick and coordinated operation.

The hotel, where rooms start at 1,000 euros a night, was operating as usual Thursday.