Poland's media regulator lifts fine on US-owned broadcaster

Poland's media regulator says it has lifted a fine imposed last month on a private American-owned television broadcaster.

The fine by the National Broadcasting Council had drawn criticism, including from the U.S. State Department, which said it undermined media freedom in Poland. The decision Wednesday seemed to seek to avert that image.

The council fined TVN nearly 1.5 million zlotys ($420,000) in December, for what it alleged was unfair reporting during 2016 streets protests. The broadcaster protested, saying the penalty was unfair.

The regulator said on its website Wednesday that council president Witold Kolodziejski rescinded the fine after hearing the broadcaster's explanations and consulting with others.

TVN was bought for $2 billion by Scripps Networks Interactive, making it the largest U.S. investment ever in Poland.