S. Korea's Moon wants more talks to resolve North nuke issue

South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.

President Moon Jae-in spoke Wednesday, a day after the two Koreas held high-level talks for the first time in two years and agreed to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

North Korea will send a delegation of officials, athletes and others to the Feb. 9-25 Games and both sides agreed to hold talks on reducing tensions along their border.

The accord followed a year of heightened tension over the North's nuclear program that saw the danger of war on the peninsula.