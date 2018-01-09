Polish prime minister to change government ahead of EU visit

next

prev

Poland's new prime minister is set to reshuffle his cabinet before heading off to Brussels for talks with top European Union officials.

Mateusz Morawiecki, who became prime minister in December, is conducting the reshuffle just before he attempts to avert possible EU sanctions on Poland. EU leaders have raised a series of concerns over the Polish government's reform of the justice system.

The composition of the new government could be indicative of whether Poland is mollifying its approach to EU standards. Most interest will center on whether the foreign and defense ministers are replaced.

The government needs new finance and development ministers as the jobs were vacated by Morawiecki when he became the prime minister.

President Andrzej Duda is due to take the oath from new ministers midday Tuesday.