Israel lists 20 groups to be denied entry over boycott calls

Israel has published a list of 20 organizations from around the globe whose members are banned from entering the country for advocating boycotts of Israel over its treatment of Palestinians.

Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said on Sunday that the groups blacklisted are the main ones who "operate consistently and continuously" against Israel using a "campaign of incitement and lies."

The list is part of an Israeli effort against an international movement calling for boycotts, sanctions and divestment over Israel's policies toward the Palestinians.

It is not clear how the ban will be enforced, but it could affect thousands of people.

Among the groups is the U.S.-based Jewish Voice for Peace, which counts more than 13,000 members. Groups from France, Chile and South Africa are also among those banned.