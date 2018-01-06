Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia

New hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 begins, officials say

By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
close
A Houston company is finalizing a contract with the Malaysian government to resume the search; Doug McKelway takes a closer look for 'Special Report.' Video

Whatever happened to Malaysia Airlines Flight 370?

A Houston company is finalizing a contract with the Malaysian government to resume the search; Doug McKelway takes a closer look for 'Special Report.'

A new expedition to search for the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was approved by the country’s government, officials announced Saturday, nearly four years after the unsolved disappearance.

The U.S.-based company Ocean Infinity has undertaken the task of continuing the hunt, which began Tuesday in the southern Indian Ocean. Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said the company’s offer to search for the plane debris was agreed to on the condition of "no cure, no fee,” meaning that payment will only be made if the team finds the wreckage.

"That means they are willing to search the area of 25,000 square kilometers (9,653 square miles) pointed out by the expert group near the Australian waters," he said.

SUB-EQUIPPED BOAT DEPARTS SOUTH AFRICA TO SEARCH FOR MISSING MALAYSIA AIRLINES FLIGHT

Flight 370 took off from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014, and was headed to Beijing when it disappeared. There were 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

FILE - In this March 6, 2016, file photo, well wishes are written on a wall of hope during a remembrance event for the ill fated Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Malaysian government has approved a new attempt to find the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in the Indian Ocean. (AP Photo/Joshua Paul, File)

In this March 2016 file photo, well wishers have written on a wall of hope during a remembrance event for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Malaysian government has approved a new attempt to find the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in the Indian Ocean.  (AP Photo/Joshua Paul, File)

Lai said his government has not wavered in its mission to find the plane, however he doesn’t want to evoke too much optimism among the victims' families.

The company’s search vessel Seabed Constructor was dispatched from the South African port of Durban on Tuesday, according to a statement from Ocean Infinity. The company said it was taking advantage of favorable weather to move the vessel “towards the vicinity of the possible search zone.” The ship has unmanned submarines that can descend deep into the ocean.

After more than 1,000 days searching, the mission was called off last January by governments in Malaysia, China and Australia without a concrete conclusion as to where or why the Boeing 777 vanished.

MYSTERY OF MALAYSIA AIRLINES FLIGHT MH370 IS ‘ALMOST INCONCEIVABLE,’ REPORT SAYS

Z?rich, Switzerland - December 05, 2007: Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200/ER departing Zurich airport. On 08 March 2014 this aircraft crashed as flight MH 370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

File image of a Malaysia Airlines plane. Flight 370 disappeared in March 2014 while it was headed to Beijing.  (iStock)

However, the  understanding of where the plane may be ietter now  in part as a result of studying debris that washed ashore in 2015 and 2016 that showed the plane was "not configured for a ditching at the end-of-flight," meaning it had run out of fuel.

The search team also looked back at satellite imagery that showed objects in the ocean that may have been MH370 debris. 

 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.