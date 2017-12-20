Myanmar investigates 10 bodies found in grave in Rakhine

Myanmar's military says a forensic investigation has begun after the discovery of 10 bodies in a mass grave in a village in troubled Rakhine state.

Local officials said Tuesday that they were still investigating the 10 unidentified bodies found near a cemetery in Inn Din village on Monday.

The United Nations and the U.S. accuse Myanmar's military of human rights violations against members of the Rohingya Muslim community in Rakhine, including killings, rapes and the burning of homes.

More than 630,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since security forces in neighboring Myanmar launched a violent crackdown against them on Aug. 25, turning it into Asia's worst refugee crisis in decades.