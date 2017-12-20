Bernard Law, former cardinal linked to Boston's church sex abuse scandal, dead at 86

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston, has died at age 86, according to an official with the Roman Catholic Church.

Law recently had recently been hospitalized in Rome. The official asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to announce Law’s death to the public.

Law was the Boston archbishop in 2002 when court documents revealed he had failed to stop priests who molested children. Law and other church leaders had moved guilty clergy from parish to parish in Massachusetts without alerting parents or police.

He resigned amid a public uproar over his actions. Vatican officials later appointed him to run a major basilica in Rome. Critics condemned the appointment as a reward for the cardinal.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any great sadness,” Barbara Dorris, executive director of SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests), said of survivors’ likely reaction to Law’s death, the Boston Herald reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.