Trump decision on Jerusalem could have deep repercussions

President Donald Trump's expected recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is a move that could have deep repercussions across the region.

Wednesday's expected recognition will be welcomed by U.S. ally Israel and it will be popular with pro-Israel evangelical Christian voters who make up a key part of Trump's base.

But it could also trigger violence in the region, derail a developing U.S. Mideast peace plan before it even gets off the ground and infuriate key allies in the Arab world and the West.

Israel claims all of the city as its capital, while the Palestinians claim the city's eastern sector, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as the capital of a future independent state. The international community overwhelmingly says Jerusalem's final status should be resolved through negotiations.