Trump retweets 5-year-old violent videos from Syria, Egypt

Among the inflammatory videos retweeted by President Donald Trump on Wednesday was one released by the al-Qaida affiliate in Syria and another showing a radical Islamist in Egypt throwing a 9-year-old boy off a roof. Both are from 2013.

Trump retweeted the videos from the account of the deputy leader of the far-right Britain First, a small fringe group that opposes multiculturalism and what it calls the "Islamization" of Britain.

The video of a bearded man pushing a boy off the roof was filmed in Egypt days after the overthrow of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi by Egypt's military. In the video, a supporter of Morsi is seen roaming the roof of a building in the coastal city of Alexandria, raising a black flag often used by militants.

The video, widely circulated at the time, came at the start of bloody period in Egypt following protests in 2011. Pro-Morsi protesters, enraged by the ousting of the first Islamist and civilian president to be elected to office in Egypt, descended on a rally by opponents in violent protests that also set the tone for months to come. The military responded with a violent crackdown, including the bloody dispersal of Islamist protests that killed over 1,000 people.

The perpetrators of the roof violence were later sentenced to death for killing the boy and another man who were thrown off the roof.

Another video Trump retweeted Wednesday shows a man — said to be a supporter of Syria's al-Qaida affiliate then known as the Nusra Front — smashing a blue and white statue of the Virgin Mary.

The video appeared on the internet in October 2013, in the midst of a civil war in Syria, and was reported by the Middle East Media Research Institute, MEMRI, who identified the man as Sheikk Omar Raghba. In the video, he declares that "idols" will no longer be worshipped in the Levant before he smashes the large statue in the Yakubiya village in northwestern Syria.

The third video shows two young men fighting near a river bank. It was originally posted to a Dutch viral video site in May 2017 and picked up by Dutch media the following day. Two 16-year-old boys were arrested, according to De Telegraaf, and police removed the video. The boy's religion was not included in any of the reports.

In her tweet, Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First, wrote: "VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!"