Greek terror squad detains 9 Turks ahead of Erdogan visit

Greek counter-terrorism police have detained nine Turkish nationals in Athens, in an investigation connected with Turkish militant groups.

The detentions come a week ahead of a scheduled visit to Athens by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A police statement says the Turks — eight men and a woman — were detained in the central Athens areas of Neos Kosmos and Kallithea earlier Tuesday. No further details were available, but police said the operation was linked with past investigations of Turkish militant groups in Greece.

Erdogan's visit, announced Tuesday, is set for Dec. 7-8.