The Latest: Center-left: Germany in difficult situation

The Latest on Germany's political uncertainty (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Germany's main center-left party says the parties that failed to form a new government have put the country "in a difficult situation."

The Social Democrats have been the junior partners in a "grand coalition" government of Germany's biggest parties since 2013. But their leaders have said since the party slumped to its worst election result since World War II in September that it would go into opposition.

The party's general secretary, Hubertus Heil, said Monday that the party's position "is known" and said party leaders will now consider how to proceed. He didn't elaborate ahead of a planned appearance by party leader Martin Schulz Monday afternoon.

Four weeks of talks between Merkel's Union bloc, the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens collapsed Sunday night.

___

8:20 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to meet with the country's president after talks on forming a new government collapsed in the night, raising the possibility of new elections.

Merkel will meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier later on Monday to brief him on the negotiations and discuss what comes next.

Preliminary coalition talks broke down late Sunday after the pro-business Free Democrats bowed out of the negotiations with Merkel's conservative bloc and the left-leaning Greens.

Beside the possibility of new elections, Merkel could attempt to continue her current coalition with the Social Democrats — which that party has said it will not do — or she could try to go ahead with a minority government.

Free Democrats leader Christian Lindner told reporters his party pulled out of the weekslong talks rather than further compromise its principles.