Britain loses seat on world court for first time since 1946

Britain has lost a seat on the International Court of Justice for the first time since the tribunal was established in 1946, a setback seen by some diplomats and commentators as a result of its waning international influence following its vote to leave the European Union.

Based at The Hague, Netherlands, the 15-member court is the U.N.'s top judicial organ and its job is to settle disputes between countries.

In voting last Thursday, judges from Brazil, Lebanon, France and Somalia were elected by both the General Assembly and Security Council.

Britain's Christopher Greenwood and India's Dalveer Bhandari were forced into a runoff for the fifth seat.

With Bhandari's support rising and Greenwood's diminishing, the British judge dropped out. Bhandari was elected Monday by the assembly and council.