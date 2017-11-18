Italy Senate chief: Mafia planned to kill me next in 1992

next

Italy's Senate president says the Sicilian Mafia targeted him to be killed next after twin bomb blasts killed Italy's two leading Sicilian magistrates.

Senate President Piero Grasso served as a judge for a Mafia trial that yielded convictions for hundreds of mobsters during the 1980s. Grasso told La Stampa newspaper in an interview published on Saturday that Mafia turncoats had revealed that Cosa Nostra boss Salvatore "Toto" Riina had ordered his assassination in 1992.

Riina was serving 26 life sentences when he died Friday in an Italian hospital.

Grasso says the alleged plot called for him to be killed by a remotely detonated bomb in Monreale, Sicily, where he frequently family.

He says a bank's alarm system interfered with the bomb's timer and so the assassination attempt was abandoned.