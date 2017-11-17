Zimbabwe's Mugabe appears in public amid speculation of removal from power

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe attended a university's graduation ceremony Friday. It was his first public appearance since the military took control of the country earlier this week and placed the 93-year-old dictator under house arrest.

Meanwhile, the military reportedly announced “significant progress” in talks to remove the president from his 37-year reign after it arrested some of his key allies.

But the military officials insisted their takeover was not a coup and still refer to Mugabe as president. His attendance at the graduation event was likely intended to portray the week's events as a peaceful transition of power in accordance with the country’s constitution.

A statement from the military, as reported by the state-run newspaper, quoted leaders as saying they were “engaging with the Commander-in-Chief President Robert Mugabe on the way forward and will advise the nation of the outcome as soon as possible.”

“Significant progress has been made in their operation to weed out criminals around President Mugabe,” the statement added, noting that the military detained a number of such individuals, while those still at large had been “committing crimes that were causing social and economic suffering in Zimbabwe.”

It remained unclear what exactly triggered the military’s action against the head of state, but the firing of Emmerson Mnangagwa, a longtime deputy of the president, might have been a contributing factor.

Some have also raised concerns about the political rise of Grace Mugabe, the president’s wife, who is seen as a likely successor to his rule. The first lady was not seen at the graduation event.

Zimbabwe’s state media also published photos Thursday showing a friendly encounter between Mugabe and army Commander Constantino Chiwenga, who ordered the president’s arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.