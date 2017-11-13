Relatives meet to honor Jewish girl who died in Holocaust

More than two dozen relatives are to participate in a memorial ceremony for Karolina Cohn, a Jewish girl from Frankfurt who perished in the Holocaust more than 70 years ago.

The story of her life and death had been all but erased by the Nazis, until archeologists last year unearthed a silver pendant engraved with her birthdate and birthplace at the grounds of the former Sobibor death camp. With the help of Nazi deportation lists, researchers identified Karolina as the owner of the amulet. It's almost identical to one belonging to famous Jewish diarist Anne Frank.

In Frankfurt, four little brass plaques for Karolina, her sister and parents will be placed Monday in front of the location where the family lived before they were deported on Nov. 11, 1941.