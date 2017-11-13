Man killed in woodchipper accident

An Australian man died after accidentally falling through a woodchipper in a scene that police are calling “absolutely shocking.”

The 54-year-old man, who was not identified, was clearing the driveway of a home with two friends in Gympie, north of Brisbane, on Sunday.

“It’s a horrendous thing to have to attend as a police officer — any sudden death — but these circumstances were absolutely shocking,” police acting inspector Paul Algie told ABC.

A police inspector said the three were “doing a favor for the lady that owns the property,” according to Channel Nine.

“They’re understandably extremely distressed over what’s occurred,” Algie said.

The scene was so gruesome, support services were offered to first responders and those investigating the incident, News.com.au reported.

Police are investigating the death as an accident and would not say whether the man was using the woodchipper properly. None of the men were contractors.

