Israel expresses concern about 'racist' march in Poland

Israel is calling a far-right march that took place in Warsaw "a dangerous march of extreme and racist elements," and is urging Polish authorities to act against organizers.

The Independence Day march Saturday was organized by groups that trace their roots to radical nationalist pre-World War II anti-Semitic groups. Some 60,000 people took part, including families with children, but also young men carrying banners with messages including "White Europe of brotherly nations."

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon called the event "a dangerous march of extreme and racist elements."

In a statement to The Associated Press he also said: "We hope that Polish authorities will act against the organizers. History teaches us that expressions of racist hate must be dealt with swiftly and decisively."