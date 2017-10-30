Taliban say their US hostage in Afghanistan in poor health

The Taliban say the condition of one of their captives in Afghanistan has deteriorated and that the American is in poor health.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid released a statement on Monday saying that Kevin King is suffering from heart and kidney problems, and often loses consciousness.

Mujahid also says the Taliban will hold the U.S. government responsible if anything happens to King.

In August 2016, King and an Australian identified as Timothy Weekes were abducted outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, where they worked as teachers.

Since then, the Taliban have released two videos of the captives. In the first video, in January, they are seen apparently delivering a message on behalf of their abductors, asking President Donald Trump to offer a prisoner exchange to secure their freedom.