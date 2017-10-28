U.S. service member dies in Afghanistan helicopter crash

An U.S. service member died from injuries sustained in a helicopter crash Friday night in Afghanistan, the military officials said.

Six other U.S. crew members were injured in the crash, which took place in the Logar province just south of Kabul. Officials said Saturday the crash was not the result of enemy action and that all personnel have been accounted for.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our comrade,” Gen. John Nicholson, commander of Resolute Support, said in a statement. “One behalf of all Resolute Support, our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen comrade and those injured in this unfortunate event."

Salim Saleh, provincial governor’s spokesman, said the helicopter made an emergency landing as it was taking off and hit a tree in Karwar district.

U.S. military officials said the circumstances of the crash is being investigated.

