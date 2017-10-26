Spanish police cordon off Madrid avenue, inspect abandoned

Spanish police have cordoned off a section of Madrid's Gran Via central shopping avenue and are inspecting a car abandoned there.

A National Police spokeswoman said Thursday that officers were using sniffer dogs to inspect the car.

She said the car had not been reported stolen and that officers were looking for the driver who apparently abandoned the vehicle with its lights on and keys in the ignition.

The car was reported shortly after 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) when the Gran Via is normally packed with people.

The police spokeswoman discussed the ongoing incident on condition of anonymity in keeping with police regulations.